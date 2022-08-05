EKSU defeats FUOYE in higher institution football league

The football team of the Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti has defeated their counterpart from the Federal University Oye-Ekiti in the first leg quarter-final of the ongoing Higher Institution Football League(HIFL) in the country.

At the match played in the institution’s sports complex, the state-owned institution emerged victorious by a goal to nil, to set up an interesting second leg encounter in FUOYE in two weeks’ time.

Speaking, the Vice Chancellor of EKSU, Professor Eddy Olanipekun called on philanthropists and other private investors in the state and beyond to help in the upgrade of the institution’s sporting equipment to premium facilities.

While commending the players, ” for the efforts as they didn’t take the match as a do-or-die affair, said that sports should be seen as a unifying factor where a magnanimous victory should be made the nucleus, adding that Losers should accept defeat in good faith.”

According to him, ” We have an area that has been allocated on Campus here to construct ultra-modern sports complex but owing to the scarcity of funds, we have not been able to really actualise it.

“But, with what is going on with the performance of the EKSU Team, we need to open other places by calling on philanthropists and Investors to invest in the school, especially in the area of sports.

“When we accommodated the teams this morning, I emphasised on the need for the two teams to know that sports should be a unifying factor.

“Definitely, there is going to be a loser and a winner, whichever team wins, it should be a magnanimous victory and the loser should accept defeat in good faith.”

