Entrepreneur urges FG to step up fight against insecurity

An entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Azukem Group, Alhaji Surajudeen Adesina Lasisi, has urged the federal government to step up its fight against insecurity in the country, otherwise, the foundation of the country as a political entity may be threatened.

Alhaji Lasisi said it was disheartening that the problem of insecurity has been allowed to degenerate to the level of daily reports of killings, kidnapping, banditry, among other security infractions.

The oil and gas merchant also warned that rather than wasting fund on repairing the country’s old refineries which has yielded little or nothing, the Federal Government should concentrate efforts on constructing new refineries that would not only help in providing employment but also guarantee a steady supply of petroleum products that would ease the suffering of all Nigerians.

Alhaji Lasisi said the time is now for all hands to be on deck to ensure that peace reigns supreme in every part of the nation as no meaningful development and growth can be achieved in an insecure environment.

“As an individual I am worried. The impression that nowhere is now safe in the country can spell doom for our economy as it can scare away investors, both foreign and local as well as business partners, thereby worsening the country’s rising problem of unemployment and poverty.

“I think it’s about time the federal government who controls all the security agencies stopped foot-dragging when it comes to tackling the problems of insecurity.

“The federal government must step up its game; it should organise a security summit where every stakeholder will offer their suggestions on how best to tackle this problem.

“It is so disturbing that the herders with whom we used to be good neighbours in the past and who at that time were only interested in grazing their cows are now at the centre of the insecurity challenges. President Muhammadu Buhari should please wake up and do the needful before it is too late,” he said.

Alhaji Lasisi disclosed further that “it is my considered opinion that the federal government should stop negotiating with the bandits, rather it should deploy its military arsenal to deal decisively with any group of criminals terrorising any part of the country.

“It sounds so ridiculous, that the government is negotiating with the bandits. I see such a move as sheer encouragement for the criminal elements to get emboldened,” he lamented.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Entrepreneur urges FG

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Entrepreneur urges FG