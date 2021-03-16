Nigeria records 179 new COVID-19 infections, total now 161,074

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Faith Adeoye
Nigeria records 179 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 179 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,074.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 16th of March 2021, 179 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 161074 cases have been confirmed, 146072 cases have been discharged and 2018 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 179 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (47), Kaduna (21), Rivers (18), Akwa Ibom (14), FCT (11), Edo (10), Cross River (9), Ogun (9), Nasarawa (6), Ebonyi (5), Ekiti (5), Zamfara (5), Delta (4), Kano (4), Osun (4), Plateau (3), Abia (2), Gombe (1) and Sokoto (1),” the NVDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos57,08134156,315425
FCT19,4903,71315,621156
Plateau8,995788,86057
Kaduna8,8251308,63065
Rivers6,8312046,52998
Oyo6,8105076,187116
Edo4,8471694,493185
Ogun4,5732174,30749
Kano3,878383,731109
Ondo3,1249832,08061
Kwara3,0422822,70555
Delta2,5977821,74471
Osun2,4961032,34152
Nasarawa2,3111,92537313
Enugu2,2213271,86529
Katsina2,07392,03034
Gombe2,02491,97144
Ebonyi1,9731671,77432
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,7214781,22914
Abia1,631221,58821
Imo1,6191511,43236
Bauchi1,4821981,26717
Borno1,321831,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa94264127031
Niger92849441717
Taraba8815580422
Ekiti8537077310
Bayelsa8283776526
Sokoto770174128
Jigawa501548016
Kebbi4279032314
Cross River353932717
Yobe293252599
Zamfara23122218
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Nigeria records 179 new COVID-19 infections, total now 161,074

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

2021/22 Admission in Progress: CENFEX HIGH SCHOOL, IBADAN , a centre for excellence in educational services, focused on quality education and character training. Date of exams: April 17, June 5 For details check www.cenfexschools.com.ng

You might also like
Latest News

NBS report shows APC govt lying about employment, job creation ― PDP

Metro

Wakili, two sons, one other docked, remanded in prison

Latest News

Buhari, Malami give reason for extending Mohammed Adamu’s stay as IGP

Latest News

BREAKING: Fasoranti steps down as Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo named as acting…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More