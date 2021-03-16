Nigeria records 179 new COVID-19 infections, total now 161,074

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 179 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,074.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 16th of March 2021, 179 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 161074 cases have been confirmed, 146072 cases have been discharged and 2018 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 179 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (47), Kaduna (21), Rivers (18), Akwa Ibom (14), FCT (11), Edo (10), Cross River (9), Ogun (9), Nasarawa (6), Ebonyi (5), Ekiti (5), Zamfara (5), Delta (4), Kano (4), Osun (4), Plateau (3), Abia (2), Gombe (1) and Sokoto (1),” the NVDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 57,081 341 56,315 425 FCT 19,490 3,713 15,621 156 Plateau 8,995 78 8,860 57 Kaduna 8,825 130 8,630 65 Rivers 6,831 204 6,529 98 Oyo 6,810 507 6,187 116 Edo 4,847 169 4,493 185 Ogun 4,573 217 4,307 49 Kano 3,878 38 3,731 109 Ondo 3,124 983 2,080 61 Kwara 3,042 282 2,705 55 Delta 2,597 782 1,744 71 Osun 2,496 103 2,341 52 Nasarawa 2,311 1,925 373 13 Enugu 2,221 327 1,865 29 Katsina 2,073 9 2,030 34 Gombe 2,024 9 1,971 44 Ebonyi 1,973 167 1,774 32 Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19 Akwa Ibom 1,721 478 1,229 14 Abia 1,631 22 1,588 21 Imo 1,619 151 1,432 36 Bauchi 1,482 198 1,267 17 Borno 1,321 83 1,200 38 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 942 641 270 31 Niger 928 494 417 17 Taraba 881 55 804 22 Ekiti 853 70 773 10 Bayelsa 828 37 765 26 Sokoto 770 1 741 28 Jigawa 501 5 480 16 Kebbi 427 90 323 14 Cross River 353 9 327 17 Yobe 293 25 259 9 Zamfara 231 2 221 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

