EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu commences damage assessment of Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commenced a tour to parts of the city affected by days of destruction, which took place following the breakdown of law and order in the wake of Tuesday night’s shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.
The governor was at the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat, where he inspected the remains of burnt vehicles, numbering over 80 and looted offices and buildings in the secretariat.
An old generation bank located in the compound was also destroyed.
Sanwo-Olu, who was received by the Chairman, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, Hon. Fatai Adekunle Ayoola and his counterpart in Ifelodun Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Fatai Ajidagba, expressed dismay at the actions of the vandals, as indicated in the television footage of the inspection.
ALSO READ: Kogi CJ inaugurates committee to investigate Judiciary workforce, wage bill
The governor also visited the Ajeromi Divisional Police Headquarter, where he emphasized with women and children believed to be wives and kinsmen of police officers in the barracks.
The governor’s entourage left abruptly to Layeni Police station in Ifelodun LCDA to inspect the police station that was set ablaze by rampaging thugs.
The governor also paid a visit to Layeni Police Station in Ifelodun LCDA to inspect the station that was set ablaze by rampaging thugs.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party.
The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!