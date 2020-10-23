EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu commences damage assessment of Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commenced a tour to parts of the city affected by days of destruction, which took place following the breakdown of law and order in the wake of Tuesday night’s shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

The governor was at the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat, where he inspected the remains of burnt vehicles, numbering over 80 and looted offices and buildings in the secretariat.

An old generation bank located in the compound was also destroyed.

Sanwo-Olu, who was received by the Chairman, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, Hon. Fatai Adekunle Ayoola and his counterpart in Ifelodun Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Fatai Ajidagba, expressed dismay at the actions of the vandals, as indicated in the television footage of the inspection.

The governor also visited the Ajeromi Divisional Police Headquarter, where he emphasized with women and children believed to be wives and kinsmen of police officers in the barracks.

The governor’s entourage left abruptly to Layeni Police station in Ifelodun LCDA to inspect the police station that was set ablaze by rampaging thugs.

The governor also paid a visit to Layeni Police Station in Ifelodun LCDA to inspect the station that was set ablaze by rampaging thugs.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE