EndSARS protests: Lagos govt directs MDAs to forward list of destroyed properties

Sequel to the recent unrest in Lagos State which resulted in wanton destruction to some government properties, items, and valuables, the state government on Friday directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to send the list of all affected properties, items and other valuables in their domain.

It would be recalled that the peaceful #EndSARS protests in the state had turned violence following the shooting by military men, resulting in hoodlums vandalizing government and private properties across the state.

The State Head of Service (HoS), Mr Muri Okunola, gave this directive in a circular with Ref. No: CIR/HoS/20/Vol.1/114, dated 30th October 2020, titled: ‘Processing of Indemnity for State Property Damaged in the course of the recent civil unrest,’ saying the directive was to enable the affected MDAs to obtain indemnity from Insurance companies for the properties involved.

According to him, this is possible because the state government had proactively insured state assets as part of

its risk management measures, saying the directive was to prepare the ground for the Insurance value-chain consisting of the Insured, Underwriter, Insurance Brokers, Loss Adjusters, and other appointed Consultants who would be

inspecting the affected premises to carry out on-the-spot assessment of the facilities.

“Sequel to the recent unrest in the state which resulted in the reckless damage to some properties, items, and valuables of government, the Insurance Department of the Ministry of Finance is collating the list of all properties, items and valuables, of affected MDAs, so as to obtain indemnity from insurance companies.

“This is possible because the State Government had proactively insured state assets as part of its risk management measures.

“To this end, it is hereby notified for general information that the Insurance value-chain consisting of the Insured, Underwriter, Insurance Brokers, Loss Adjusters, and other appointed Consultants will be inspecting the affected premises to carry out on-the-spot assessment of the facilities,” the circular stated.

It directed that the MDAs to send the list of all affected properties, items and other valuables to lasgmofinance@lagosstate.gov.ng, while hard copies were also to be submitted to the Insurance Department, Ministry of Finance, Room 08 before the close of business on Monday 2nd November 2020, in order to enable the Insurance Directorate to engage the Underwriters and Loss Assessors further.

“However, all are enjoined to make concerted efforts to protect damaged properties from further dilapidation, in the meantime,” the circular said.

