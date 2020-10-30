Akeredolu approves second term inauguration committee

Ahead of his inauguration for the second term in office, Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday approved the setting up of a 25-member committee.

The composition of the Committee which includes the deputy governor-elect, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa as Chairman and Mr Kunle Adebayo as its Secretary.

Other members of the committee include Tayo Oluwatuyi, Chief Olugbenga Ale, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo and Wale Akinterinwa, including Donald Ojogo, Femi Agagu, Mrs Lola Fagbemi, Mrs Bunmi Ademosu, Dr(Mrs) Olawumi Ilawole and Mr Boye Oyewumi.

Also, Toluwani Borokini, Chief Bukola Adetula, Jimi Odimayo, Mrs Renike Witherspoon, Mr Alex Kalejaiye, Olutayo Babalola, Alex Oladimeji, Tosin Ogunbodede, Olayato Aribo, Gbenga Omole, Revd. R.O.A Agboola, Alhaji Khaleel Fawehinmi, and Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo.

The committee is expected to come up with an acceptable program of events for the inauguration and ensure its success.

The inauguration of Akeredolu, and the Deputy Governor-elect, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa comes up on the 24th of February, 2021.

