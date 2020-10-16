EndSARS protesters grind activities in Abeokuta

Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was on Friday, grounded by thousands of youths in continuation of #EndSARS protest in the state.

The protesters had converged at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) junction leading to the government secretariat and Abiola way in the early hours of the day.

They blocked major roads leading to major areas in the state, as hundreds of motorists travelling outside the State were stranded on both sides of the road.

Many government workers trekked down to their offices at Oke-Mosan as the protesters prevented people to get to their destinations.

The protesters at the time of filing this report had blocked the Ibara roundabout at Panseke area of the state .

More details later…

