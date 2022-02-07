Delta State government has commenced the compensation of victims of EndSars protest as recommended by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the state government.

This is coming after a recent call by a Warri-based Niger Delta activist, Comrade Israel Joe, on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to fulfil his promise to implement the white paper report drawn from the panel’s sittings.

The commencement of the implementation was disclosed on Monday by Comrade Joe, who’s a member of the Delta State Human Rights Protection Committee, in a statement.

He commended Governor Okowa for making his promise to implement the White paper report a reality.

“On the 25th of January, I had issued a Press Statement calling on the Delta State Government to pay compensations to those victims of #EndSARS as recommended by the Judicial Panel.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“In my press release, I stated the pressure from victims as the reason which informed such decision.”

“I had declared my intention to resign my membership from the Delta State Human Rights Protection Committee headed by the governor if compensation was not paid as planned.

“I’m impressed with the actions of the Delta State government as victims receive cheque payment today Monday 7th February from the office of the Secretary to the State Government’s (SSG) office.

“This is the best way to go and I want to use this medium to thank His Excellency, the governor of Delta State for responding to this timely call.

“Really, #EndSARS advocates won the battle. I also want to use this medium to respond to the news making rounds that some #EndSARS protesters are still under detention in some areas of the country.

“Family members and friends of those victims in detention should reach us as soon as possible,” the rights activist noted.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

#EndSARS: Okowa commences implementation of recommendations