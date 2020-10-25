EndSARS: NECO postpones ongoing SSCE exams indefinitely

The National Examination Council (NECO), on Sunday, announced an indefinite postponement of the ongoing 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination as a result of #EndSARS protest by youths in some parts of the country, NECO said has hampered smooth conduct of the exercise.

Governing Board of the Council gave the approval for the suspension of the ongoing examination because of the security challenges occasioned by the protests, which led to the imposition of curfew and temporary closure of schools by some state governments.

Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Mr Azeez Sani, in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja said the decision to postponed the remaining examination papers, until normalcy returns to all the states of the federation, was taken after the Board reviewed the ongoing exercise.

Sani said: “The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, reviewed the on-going 2020 SSCE (Internal) nationwide.

“The Council had in a press release, dated 21st October 2020, informed the general public of rescheduling some papers of the 2020 on-going SSCE.

“Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the 2020 SSCE (Internal) be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

“In making this decision, the Board noted that due to these security challenges: some state governments imposed a curfew and closed schools in order to safeguard lives and property.

“In the circumstances, it has become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country.

“Students in the affected locations were unable to sit for the papers already scheduled in the examination time table,” he said.

According to the spokesman of NECO, the Governing Board further resolved, that when normalcy returns, the Council would continue with the conduct of the examinations in all states.

“While regretting any inconveniences this postponement may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examination procedures for seamless conduct of the Council’s examination,” Sani said.

