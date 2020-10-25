EndSARS: AIG Zone 5 to implement IG’s directive on security, peace

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 5 Benin, in charge of Edo and Delta states, Mr. Shola David has said that the zone would implement the Inspector General of Police (IG)’s directive to all police formations across the country to restore security and peace in the nation, following the violence the country has witnessed in the last one week.

The AIG, who spoke in Benin on Sunday as the Zone held a strategic meeting with top police brass in Zone 5, assured residents of the resolve of the outfit to restore public confidence towards guaranteed safety of citizens of both states.

David vowed that the zone would adopt more proactive measures in line with the directive of IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to bring about sanity and peace among the people and appealed to the citizens to go about their normal businesses without fear or favour.

He expressed confidence that morale of operatives of the zonal command in collaboration with police mobile squadrons had been boosted with better equipment and materials for effective security, adding that such had emboldened them to confront the hoodlums on the prowl and checkmate them from continuing to disrupt public peace through their excesses of looting and destruction of properties in parts of the states.

David who pointed out that the #EndSARS protest in both states had started in peaceful manner, regretted that when the hoodlums hijacked the process, things turned to the invasion and looting of warehouses belonging to the state government and private individuals as well as setting ablaze of public buildings.

The AIG also decried the negative effects of social media reports throughout and called for caution among media practitioners, harping on the need for them to continue to educate citizens of the states and the entire society on the positive sides of development in the country.

He disclosed that five persons had been arrested and several looted properties recovered from them following the activities of the hoodlums in Edo State.

“We are intact in our mandate to leverage on our professional discharge of duties. We all know what has been happening in the couple of days and weeks and we heard what the IGP Mohammed Adamu directed yesterday (Saturday) on the way forward on the need to reclaim and dominate public space and ensure all this form of criminality that has been in place is put to a halt.

“And this meeting is called basically to evolve strategies to be used and deployed to ensure that all these criminal elements are taken off the streets and so lawabiding citizens of Edo and Delta States are free to go about their lawful businesses,” he added.

The top police officer promised that the Zone “will not allow ovations state of nature where everybody is to himself, take place.”