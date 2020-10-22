The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the postponement of 15 bye-elections in 11 States of the federation earlier scheduled for 31st October, 2020.

Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the disclosure last night in a statement.

Okoye noted that the “decision is in compliance with Section 26 (2) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), which gives the Commission the power to postpone an election if there is reason to believe that a serious breach of the peace is likely to occur if the election is proceeded with on that date, or that it is impossible to conduct the elections as a result of natural disasters or other emergencies.”

The Commission maintained that it “will continue to monitor the situation in all the States and Constituencies, consult with relevant Stakeholders and meet again in two weeks to review the situation and decide on a feasible date for the elections.”

The statement pleaded for understanding of the stakeholders and voters in the States where elections were scheduled and further argued that “the safety of the voters, election officials and other stakeholders is paramount to the Commission in conducting elections.

“We are convinced that the country will emerge from the current challenges stronger while our electoral process will continue to improve.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Discharged 4,850 Last Week, Highest Figure In Four Weeks

Last week, Nigeria recorded a total of 4850 recoveries, the figure which is the highest the country has recorded in four weeks, Tribune Online reports.

The last time the country recorded high recoveries was from September 13 to 19 where a total of 4,343 persons recovered and were discharged. The recoveries began to drop from September 20 to 26, when Nigeria recorded a total…

#EndSARS: INEC postpones October bye-elections

BREAKING: Hoodlums Set Prisoners Free In Benin During #EndSARS Protest (SEE VIDEO)

The Nigerian Correctional Centre facility, otherwise known as prison, located at Reservation Road Junction on Sapele Road, Benin City, on Monday suffered a prison break as the #EndSARS protesters locked down the ancient city.

#EndSARS: INEC postpones October bye-elections