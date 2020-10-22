Your pronouncements on #EndSARS protests hasty, Buhari tells international community

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, came hard on the country’s neighbours and the international community over their comments and pronouncements on the #EndSARS protests, saying their judgment about the situation is hasty.

Many countries and influential individuals in the world including the United States, Britain, the United Nations, Ghana, former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; US presidential candidate, Joe Biden, among many others have expressed their concerns over the protest, urging the Federal Government and security agencies to exercise caution.

But Buhari on Thursday said he would urge them to seek to know all the facts available before rushing to judgment and making hasty pronouncements.

According to the president: “To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgment and making hasty pronouncements.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Discharged 4,850 Last Week, Highest Figure In Four Weeks

Last week, Nigeria recorded a total of 4850 recoveries, the figure which is the highest the country has recorded in four weeks, Tribune Online reports.

The last time the country recorded high recoveries was from September 13 to 19 where a total of 4,343 persons recovered and were discharged. The recoveries began to drop from September 20 to 26, when Nigeria recorded a total…

BREAKING: Hoodlums Set Prisoners Free In Benin During #EndSARS Protest (SEE VIDEO)

The Nigerian Correctional Centre facility, otherwise known as prison, located at Reservation Road Junction on Sapele Road, Benin City, on Monday suffered a prison break as the #EndSARS protesters locked down the ancient city…

BREAKING: Buhari, Senate President, House Of Reps Speaker In Closed-Door Meeting Over #EndSARS Protests

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the various #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protests across the country.

Your pronouncements on #EndSARS protests hasty, Buhari tells international community