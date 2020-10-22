Buhari mourns dead policemen, keeps mum on victims of #EndSARS protests

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in a nationwide broadcast paid tribute to officers of the Nigerian Police Force who died in the line of duty during the various #EndSARS protests across the country.

He however did not speak on the various victims killed or injured during the protests across the country, but called the youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions to the various problems of the country.

According to the president: “I therefore call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding.

“And I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses and enjoin security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect. Let me pay tribute to officers of the Nigeria Police Force who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

“I would like to thank those state governors, traditional and religious leaders who have appealed for calm and restraint. I also thank youth leaders who have restrained their followers from taking the law into their hands.”