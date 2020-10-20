#EndSARS: Ekiti government closes schools 

EndSARSLatest News
By 'Yomi Ayeleso -  Ado-Ekiti 
Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi (FILE PHOTO)

Following the continuous protest by youths against police brutality, the Ekiti State government has ordered the immediate closure of both private and public schools in the state for the rest of the week.

The protest tagged #EndSARS took a dramatic dimension on Monday in the state when the youths in their numbers shut down the state with all major roads blocked thereby preventing students from accessing their schools and workers from their offices.

Tribune Online observed on Tuesday that military men were seen on the streets of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital removing the blockages by the protesters to allow free flow of traffic.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye noted that the decision of the government to close down schools is to ensure the safety of students and their teachers.

According to the statement signed by the Chief Information Officer, Abimbola Dada, the commissioner said, ” The Ekiti State Government has ordered the closure of all private and public schools in the state for the rest of the week.

The Commissioner for Education, Science  and Technology, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye gave the order as a proactive step to safeguard the lives of our pupils, students, teachers and other staff members who are finding it difficult to get to their respective schools.”

She, however, added that academic activities would resume across the 16 local government areas on Monday 26th October 2020.

Ekiti government closes schools

Ekiti government closes schools

Comments

