End of coronavirus not in sight based on rising number of cases, says Presidential Task Force

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has warned that based on the rising number of coronavirus cases, the end of the situation was not in sight.

Speaking at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja on Monday, he said there was therefore the need to focus on the strategy of increased testing, isolation and management of confirmed cases.

“Given the increase in the number of confirmed cases in the last week, the PTF remains conscious of the fact that we are far from the end of this outbreak in Nigeria. We, therefore, must focus even more vigorously on our strategy of increasing testing, isolating confirmed cases, following up with contacts of cases and managing confirmed cases to recovery.

“The significant increase in the number of cases and distribution across states underscore the importance of remaining focused as citizens and as a nation because of the enormity of the challenges ahead.

“This is the time for all hands to be on deck so that the PTF can improve on its delivery. We must all come together because we face a common enemy and potential risk. We must flatten the curve at all cost and restore our country to full activity,” he said.

The SGF noted that recent developments around the world highlighted the dangers of the pandemic.

Mustapha added: “These are developments that drive home the danger that COVID-19 poses to our health and our wealth.

