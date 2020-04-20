Governors to hold teleconference over palliatives, COVID-19 on Wednesday

Governors of the 36 states of the country will on Wednesday have a teleconference to X-ray measures taken by the various state governments to curb further spread of coronavirus in the country.

The meeting, on the platform of the Nigeria Governors Forum, will also feature discussions on how state governments are ensuring that palliatives are getting to the most vulnerable in their various states.

The governors will also look at what assistance President Muhammadu Buhari should be giving to states as they battle the pandemic.

The meeting’s focus was contained in statement issued by the Director General of the Forum, Mr Asishana Okauru, on Monday.

Presentations will also come from the National Economic Council ad-hoc committee and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

All eyes will be on governors of Bauchi, Ogun, Lagos and Oyo who are to share their experiences in dealing with the virus in their respective states, at the meeting.

According to the statement, Wednesday’s meeting will be the sixth in the series of teleconference held by the governors since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

