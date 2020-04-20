We violated protocols on coronavirus during Abba Kyari’s burial, Presidential Task Force admits

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mistapha, has admitted what he said was the unintended violation of the established protocols to contain the virus during Saturday’s burial of Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, in Abuja.

Speaking at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja on Monday, he regretted that the incident went against the messaging that the task force has been passing to Nigerians.

There was outrage when pictures emerged from both the prayer session for the deceased and his subsequent interment showing huge number of mourners who gathered with little regard for the protocols.

Mustapha, who was present at the ceremonies, said lesson had been learnt, assuring that measures would be put in place to correct observed lapses.

He said: “The PTF recognises, regrettably, the unintentional violation of the principles and protocols that form the core of our messaging to Nigerians, at the funeral of the Chief of Staff. These principles for emphasis, include: the guidance provided on mass gatherings; social distancing; personal hygiene; and restriction of movements.

“Lessons have been learnt and appropriate measures have been taken to close all gaps. We assure all Nigerians of their safety and the determination of the PTF to combat the pandemic.”