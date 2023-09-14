Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki, better known as DJkaywise, has finally broken the silence over a disturbing post he shared on social media recently.

Tribune online reports that the DJ on Wednesday threatened to ‘end it all’ in an Instagram post, barely 24 hours after the death of Nigerian rapper Mohbad.

The cryptic post, which threw celebrities, fans, and social media users into a frenzy, reads, “I’ll end it all tonight by 9 PM tonight. I did my best!!”

However, while reacting to his controversial post late Wednesday, the DJ returned to his Instagram account to clear the air over the post.

According to him, he deliberately put out the cryptic post to create an avenue to clear the air over rumours that went viral on the internet earlier this year claiming that he was suicidal, bewitched, and slapped his mother.

He also narrated how his family cut ties with him in 2021 and accused his partner, Nellyb, of bewitching him.

He, however, disclosed that the family will always find a way to sort out their issues, stressing that people should drink water, mind their businesses, and stop interfering in his family issues.

He added that they should always ensure they verify facts before jumping to conclusions about anything they come across on social media.

Captioning the video, he wrote, ” I hope this ends it all. The general public misinterpretation of my recent post as a sign of suicidal thoughts highlights the urgency of addressing these issues. It’s crucial for the public to disassociate my name from these misconceptions initially perpetuated by a malicious blog called Gistlover, and I am glad I can rectify the false impressions that have been spreading over the years. Love Kaywise ✌️”.

Watch the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxJQWMiMPAm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link





