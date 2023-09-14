The Edo State Government has upped the ante in its quest for e-governance with the two-day training on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for its officials, organised by the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), the leading public service training institution established by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in the state.

AI, the world over, is transforming the way governments operate and provide services to citizens. Understanding the fundamentals of AI remains essential for government officials to make informed decisions, develop effective policies, and harness the potential of AI technologies for the public good.

JOOPSA, while explaining the essentials of the AI training for the Edo State civil service personnel, said that the course was designed to empower Civil and Public Servants with the requisite knowledge to enhance government operations, provide better services to citizens, and make data-driven decisions.

The Director General of JOOPSA, Imuwahen Ajoonu, while speaking at the training, said: “All the modules in the course have been designed to introduce the Edo State Civil and Public Service Workforce to Artificial Intelligence.”

She added that the essence was that “because AI can analyse vast amounts of data quickly, identify trends, and provide insights, it could help the government make more informed decisions, especially in areas like policy development, resource allocation, and crisis management.”

“Artificial Intelligence can also automate routine and time-consuming tasks, allowing government workers to focus on more complex and value-added activities. This not only increases efficiency but also leads to cost savings in the long run”, Ajoonu added.

At the inaugural session of the programme, the lead facilitator, Professor Yinka Omorogbe (SAN), demonstrated to participants that everyone in the government could leverage Artificial Intelligence to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and responsiveness of government operations.

“Government workers trained in AI could, for instance, harness predictive analytics to anticipate trends and issues.

For example, AI could predict traffic congestion, allowing city planners to optimise traffic management, or it could be deployed to forecast disease outbreaks, enabling health agencies to allocate resources more effectively”, Omorogbe said.

The facilitator added that in line with Governor Obaseki’s e-governance drive, “the ongoing AI training programme is geared to, among other things, support workers to make more data-driven decisions, resulting in transparency, accountability, and value-for-money outcomes.”

