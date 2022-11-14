End avoidable delay and stress on roads

Seeing men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on major roads always signals war against reckless driving and disobedience to traffic rule and regulations. However, on many routes, motorists face preventable delay and stress which are often caused by uncontrolled behaviour of motorists and tricycle operators.

The expectation of motorists to experience free traffic flow ride on our roads most times amounts to a misconceived thought. In many parts of cities, the immediate cause of roadblock is easily linked to poor driving behavior at junctions and improper extension of market transactions to roadsides. Prominent among the driving misbehaviours is the creation of another unlawful lane to cut way which usually leads nowhere.

Whenever human behavior tilts towards selfishness, disruption and lawlessness on the road, it can be controlled with certain measures to check its negative effect on other people.such control measure could be through innovative or technological inventions like ember light installation at some critical junctions.

Unfortunately, not all junctions where these delay and stress are felt can enjoy this modern traffic facility. The way out, however, is for the agency in charge of road signs to design and erect at about 700-meter distance ahead of selected junctions with the instruction: ‘Maintain Your Lane for the Next 700 Meters Ahead’. This should be followed with awareness and penalty for violation. If a single file is maintained till the junction point, the way will be free for smooth passage regularly.

Our roads are capable of free flow vehicular accommodation, with concise measures and right public behavior control and enforcement.

Muyideen M. Bello, Ibadan.

