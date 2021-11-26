Emmanuel meets Kumuyi, seeks prayers for Nigeria

Worried by the prevailing socio-economic crises plaguing the Nigerian state, governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has underscored the importance of prayers to rescue the country.

Emmanuel, who stated this at the weekend at a meeting with the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Uyo, the state capital, appealed to the cleric to lead the spiritual battle towards disentangling the country from the stranglehold of endemic vices of corruption, banditry, kidnapping and economic crimes.

Kumuyi is in Uyo, the state capital for a five-day global crusade tagged: “The Wonders of the Cross” holding at Ibom Hall, along IBB Way.

Urging a holistic spiritual battle by Christians, Emmanuel assured that God will not fail to answer the genuine prayers of Christians.

He attributed the prevailing peace in Akwa Ibom to constant prayers of Christians and enjoined believers in the faith to raise their voices in prayers to provoke positive reactions from God.

“On behalf of the government and people of the state, I welcome Christians. The more we pray, the more fertile the land gets peaceful.

“I hope we all know that peace does not come by accident, wherever you see peace, people are praying for peace, and if you don’t pray for peace, peace does not come.

“We cherish where genuine prayers are offered for the peace, prosperity and progress of the land. We are talking about healing the people, healing the land and healing different aspects that need healing”, Emmanuel stressed.

However, the Deeper Life leader enjoined the people to hang their hope in God as demonstrated in the wonders of the Cross, assuring that whoever believed in God would be saved.

“As a people who will not perish as they put their faith and confidence only in Christ as their Saviour, the power of God will be manifested in you”, he assured.

