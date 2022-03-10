Emirates Skywards’ “Thanks a Million” is back

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has announced the return of its annual charity drive “Thanks a Million”, offering three lucky winners in the UAE a chance to win a share of 1 Million Skywards Miles at the world’s richest race day, Dubai World Cup.

This year, the campaign will be run online, offering more than 1.9 million UAE based Emirates Skywards members a chance to join the raffle.

According to the airline, “To enter the raffle draw, customers can donate online to the Emirates Airline Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children worldwide for a chance to win big this racing season. Winners will be announced on March 28, 2022.”

The raffle draw winner in third place will win 200,000 Skywards Miles; in second place, 300,000 Skywards Miles; and in the first place, a grand 500,000 Skywards Miles.

Emirates Skywards members and non-members can make a cash donation directly on the website using a valid credit card while to receive the prize Skywards Miles, donors must be enrolled in the Emirates Skywards programme.

Winners, the airline said, can redeem Miles for a wide range of rewards and privileges including flights on Emirates and partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and money-can’t-buy experiences.