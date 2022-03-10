Emirates Skywards’ “Thanks a Million” is back

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has announced the return of its annual charity drive “Thanks a Million”, offering three lucky winners in the UAE a chance to win a share of 1 Million Skywards Miles at the world’s richest race day, Dubai World Cup.
This year, the campaign will be run online, offering more than 1.9 million UAE based Emirates Skywards members a chance to join the raffle.
According to the airline, “To enter the raffle draw, customers can donate online to the Emirates Airline Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children worldwide for a chance to win big this racing season. Winners will be announced on March 28, 2022.”
IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’
- Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun
- Police, Amotekun after criminals on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
- Suspected cannibal pays N500,000 for boy’s human organs, says ‘that’s my favourite meal, especially the throat’
- Court awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 billion over invasion of his home by military, asks FG to apologise
The raffle draw winner in third place will win 200,000 Skywards Miles; in second place, 300,000 Skywards Miles; and in the first place, a grand 500,000 Skywards Miles.
Emirates Skywards members and non-members can make a cash donation directly on the website using a valid credit card while to receive the prize Skywards Miles, donors must be enrolled in the Emirates Skywards programme.
Winners, the airline said, can redeem Miles for a wide range of rewards and privileges including flights on Emirates and partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and money-can’t-buy experiences.
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more