Passenger applauds BASL Security after recovery of lost phones

The Aviation Security (AVSEC) of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the domestic wing of the Lagos Airport, the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), has been commended for their timely intervention in retrieving two lost phones at the terminal.

The incident, which occurred on February 19, 2022, involved a passenger who arrived at the domestic terminal from Asaba with Air Peace Airline for an engagement in Lagos.

According to BASL’s AVSEC Manager, Mr Olatubosun Okeowo, the affected passenger landed at MMA2 terminal on February 19 at about 7:20 pm and immediately headed for the car hire area to continue his journey and in the process forgot to retrieve his two mobile phones from the car on getting to his destination in Festac, Lagos.

In a statement made available to aviation journalists by BASL’s Corporate Communications Department, Okeowo said: “On getting to Festac, Prince Emeka did not remember to retrieve his two mobile phones from the car; sadly too, he did not pick the identity of the car hire operator or obtain any other useful information. He was distraught with the development. At this, he contacted us on February 21 and after extracting some other critical details which we believed would aid our investigation, we swung into action to unravel what went wrong.

“We were later able to establish some facts: upon identification of the car operator, we asked about his trip to Festac on the said date and that certain items got missing in the process. The response from the car hire operator showed he too was oblivious of anything close to that. At this, we requested to search his car and he obliged. At the back seat of his car, we found the two phones (expensive iPhones). Further checks showed the two phones were on flight mode, meaning the owner may have put them on flight mode while in transit en-route Lagos.”

He added that Prince Emeka was contacted during which he was told that his phones had been found.

An elated Prince Emeka who could not hide his feelings, wrote to the management of BASL on February 22, to show his appreciation.

In the letter, he said: “I, Prince Emeka A write to appreciate the entire staff of MMA2 Ikeja on their effort to help me recover my phones.

“I forgot my two phones in an airport taxi on February 19, 2022. After I discovered that I had forgotten them, I went on to inform airport staff. Frankly, after laying the complaint, I just convinced myself that I did all I could to recover the phones. I honestly did not think anything will come out of the complaint. Now, you can imagine my reaction when I was called to be informed that both my phones have been found.

“I am really grateful to the staff of MMA2 Ikeja. More people like you will definitely mean a better Nigeria. Once again, thank you very much.”

The two phones had since been handed over to the owner through his brother.

BASL’s Head of Business, Mr Raphael Uchegbu, commended the AVSEC team for a thorough job done to save the situation, saying the response is evident of BASL’s resolve to make passenger satisfaction and pursuit of excellence count at the terminal.