Embracing vision 2021

IN a few hours, the year 2020 will be over and to many it is a time of joy and great expectations. Many cannot wait for 2020 to be over; this is not unexpected because the year did not go according to plan to the world as a whole. If many people knew the challenges 2020 would introduce, they might not have had high expectations as and would have been better prepared.

And because of the devastation and unexpected downturn in economy, loss of jobs and general sense of helplessness, people are anxious to pass over to another year. The expectation that the year will be better is valid and normal but we should know that the challenges of 2020 will not automatically fade because the year has come to an end. We should understand that while we pray and have hope, some of the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic will subsist for the better part of 2021.

Consequently, to make the best of next year, we need to put to use, the lessons learnt through the devastations and disappointments of 2020 and explore the opportunities that have opened to us in a bid to survive 2020. These valuable lessons should not be forgotten as 2021 rolls in because our priorities may likely not change in the next few months. Remember, survival is the greatest achievement of 2020 and the lessons of survival should not be thrown away because it is a new year.

To survive in the year 2021, make few assumptions; don’t just assume every problem is over because it is a new year. While it is good to hold on to hope, it is delusional to also shy away from the reality of today’s world. We need to have a flexible mindset that will allow us take setbacks in stride and focus on standing up when we fall. We shouldn’t assume there won’t be challenges.

While it is important to move into the New Year with big plans and a success mindset, it is equally important to be flexible and open to variations, detours, setbacks and be willing to adapt to circumstances different from what we planned. Simply, we need to be able to accept situations beyond our control to survive 2021; there is a need to learn to see the way forward even when our plans don’t go according to plan; accept and move on, never give in to despair. Forge ahead, continue taking action and exploring every situation to work to your advantage.

Commitment, adjusting goals within unexpected limitations, working in what you can control and bearing with what you can’t, respecting limitations and putting our best into what is available is key to survival. Never worry about things you cannot influence , always be conscious of the fact that you are not the only one affected and success depends on your inner strength and what you make of your situation.

Stop glorifying your challenges and things that have gone wrong, focus always on what you can do to rectify situations and surmount challenges. Continue to set goals that are realistic, stop dreaming pipe dreams that can make you unhappy because they are virtually beyond normal evolution of things.

Set priority on spending. Stop spending what you don’t have to meet the expectations of people because at the end, everyone knows where the shoe pinches them and are not bothered about what you really do. The people you try to impress by putting a strain on your pocket have more pressing issues than to check out your beautiful shoes or state of the art automobile; people are basically focused on their challenges that even when they hail you, many wonder if you really know what you are doing.

2021 is knocking and it is time to do a self assessment on whether you are emotionally and psychologically prepared to make the year work for you. Remember, your mental health is important. Stop all delusions and feelings of grandeur and put the necessary work in.

While miracles happen, the place of hard work and the right attitude cannot be over emphasised. Happy New Year in advance.

To be continued.

