Bakare, Fani-Kayode in war of words over Tinubu

Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Church, Tunde Bakare and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode engaged in a war of words, on Tuesday, over last Sunday’s sermon of Bakare which has continued to generate varied reactions.

Sunday’s sermon saw Bakare, particularly, render adulations about the former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu while telling persons envious of Tinubu giving a shot at the Presidency in 2023 to stop their talk about him and busy themselves with what can add value to the society.

However, in an article titled, “Who is squeezing Tunde Bakare’s balls?” released on Tuesday, the former Aviation Minister took a swipe at Bakare’s praise of Tinubu just about 14 months after he had knocked the former Lagos governor for being an integral part of the rot in Nigeria.

In a statement filled with questions and posers, Fani-Kayode said Bakare simply committed a blunder on the Tinubu discourse.

He questioned Fani-Kayode’s sudden turn on Tinubu as being fishy.

According to Fani-Kayode, Bakare’s sudden turn may not be unconnected with an “unsavoury event which allegedly took place in 1990 in the life of the Pastor was about to be exposed by the Tinubu camp.”

In addition, he said Bakare’s recent stance could be connected with “an allegedly ugly situation with a bank whose ownership recently changed hands.”

Furthermore, Fani-Kayode condemned Pastor Bakare for attempting to impose Tinubu on those with strong reservations about him.

Hitting back at Fani-Kayode’s assertions, Tunde Bakare, on Tuesday, dared the former Aviation Minister to make public his alleged ugly past of 1990.

In a letter addressed to a chieftain of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Cultural group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, the outspoken Pentecostal Pastor, asked that Fani-Kayode be asked to reveal the shady deals involving some bank that just changed hands that involved him in any shape or manner.

According to Bakare, failure of Fani-Kayode to make those disclosures will amount to deliberate falsehood against him.

Bakare wrote, “Good morning Yinka. Hope you are much better. I have just read Femi Fani-Kayode’s piece where he quoted you and others.

“As he described you affectionately as his brother in the piece, I believe you are either companions or must be in the same league or camp.

“I have only one appeal to make through you to him: Tell him to expose my supposed “ugly past of 1990″ he must know about and the shady deals involving some bank that just changed hands that involved me in any shape or manner.”

“If Femi does not do so as soon as possible then he has published deliberate falsehood about me. I will await this publication soonest.

“For the sake of Femi’s mother who I ministered Christ to in their Papa home while Femi himself was still in the grip of Satan, I will hold my peace for now.”

“My last word to you and to the likes of Femi is that 10,000 times 10,000 of Tinubu or anyone for that matter has nothing on me to make me say the words I spoke for and against him either in the past or now.”

“No one in Nigeria or elsewhere in the world can blackmail me over anything done in the past to anyone or with anyone. If you or he or any other person know of any shady deal that I have done with any individual, corporation or government, please feel free to publish it.”

“As Charles Spurgeon said, ‘my whole life can be written in the sky and there will be no blemish all because of what Christ has done in my life.’

“I remain yours sincerely, the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus. See 2 Corinthians 5:21.

“Yinka Odumakin I cannot thank you enough for reading this long epistle in your present state and for distributing same on your different platforms.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Sanusi Was My Choice As Emir Of Kano ― Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has defended his choice of former Governor of Central Bank, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano.Incumbent Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at a…

Kano Youth, 23 Years, Marries 46-Year-Old American Mother

A Kano youth, Suleiman Isah Isah, 23 years, of Panshekara in Kano metropolis has married his heartthrob, Janine Sanchezt, a 46-year-old American mother…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…