UI VC unveils five-year transformation agenda

The 14th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Peter Olamakinde Olapegba, has unveiled an ambitious five-year transformation agenda aimed at repositioning the institution as a global centre of academic excellence, cutting-edge research, innovation and human capital development.

Olapegba, who disclosed this while delivering his inauguration address at the University of Ibadan Community Forum on Monday, said his administration would pursue a strategic direction anchored on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, research development, improved staff welfare, student-centred services and sustainable funding.

He said the university must move beyond its historic reputation as Nigeria’s premier institution by embracing innovation while preserving the traditions and values that have sustained its excellence.

According to him, the administration will preserve existing achievements, address institutional shortcomings and introduce reforms necessary to prepare the university for the future.

The Vice-Chancellor identified artificial intelligence and digitalisation as critical to the university’s future, promising to strengthen digital infrastructure, introduce smart classrooms and laboratories, modernise learning systems and integrate technology into teaching, research, administration and financial management.

He stressed the need for responsible AI adoption that would enhance research and learning without undermining academic integrity.

On research and global competitiveness, Olapegba pledged to strengthen research management, improve researchers’ capacity to attract grants, promote interdisciplinary collaboration and deepen partnerships with industry.

He noted that the university ranked first in Nigeria and West Africa, fourth in Africa and within the 801–1,000 global band in the 2026 Times Higher Education rankings, adding that his administration would pursue improved global visibility without compromising academic standards.

He also promised a people-centred administration focused on staff development, career advancement, fairness and improved welfare, while placing students at the centre of service delivery.

He said the university would diversify its revenue sources through research grants, alumni contributions, endowments, philanthropy, consultancy, industry partnerships and knowledge commercialisation, while maintaining institutional autonomy and accountability.

As part of efforts to strengthen the university’s contribution to national development, the Vice-Chancellor announced plans to establish the Ibadan Public Square Lecture and Dialogue Series, alongside policy roundtables and research-industry platforms, to bring scholars, policymakers, businesses and civil society together to address Nigeria’s challenges through evidence-based solutions.

He also identified campus security, environmental sustainability, international partnerships and alumni engagement as major priorities.

Looking ahead to the university’s 80th anniversary in 2028, Olapegba called on staff, students, alumni, government and other stakeholders to embrace a new social contract and work collectively towards institutional renewal.

He said his ambition was to hand over a stronger university by 2031, stressing that the institution must be returned to future generations in a better condition than it was inherited.

Delivering the inauguration lecture, titled “The African University in a New World Order: Imperatives of Knowledge Sovereignty and Relevance,” renowned historian and professor at Northwestern University, Akin Ogundiran, challenged African universities to break away from intellectual dependency on foreign institutions and embrace knowledge sovereignty, indigenous scholarship and research-driven development.

He argued that changing global power relations, artificial intelligence, Africa’s growing youthful population and climate change presented both challenges and opportunities for the continent.

He said African universities must develop the capacity to set their own research priorities, produce knowledge relevant to their societies and engage international partners as intellectual equals rather than dependents.

The professor advocated the indigenisation of African universities through the integration of indigenous knowledge, African philosophies, languages, histories and scientific traditions into teaching and research.

Citing ancient Ile-Ife’s achievements in glass production, technology and intellectual development, he maintained that Africa had a rich history of scientific and philosophical innovation that deserved greater recognition in contemporary scholarship.

On artificial intelligence, Ogundiran urged the University of Ibadan to make AI literacy compulsory, establish an African AI institute, create an African Knowledge Digital Commons and develop computing infrastructure to reduce dependence on foreign technologies and datasets.

He also called for stronger interdisciplinary research to address unemployment, food insecurity, environmental degradation, public health and climate change.

He further urged African universities to turn the continent’s growing youthful population into an economic advantage through entrepreneurship, practical education and collaboration with industry.

He advocated stronger engagement with diaspora scholars to promote brain circulation rather than brain drain, enabling African institutions to benefit from the expertise of professionals abroad.

Outlining priorities for Olapegba’s administration, Ogundiran proposed a major university endowment fund worth hundreds of billions of naira, increased research grants for postgraduate students, improved staff development and the repositioning of Ibadan University Press as a leading African scholarly publisher.

He stressed that adequate funding was essential to achieving knowledge sovereignty and academic excellence.

Describing Olapegba’s journey from a sales boy in Lagos to a professor and Vice-Chancellor as an example of the transformative power of university education, he urged the new administration to promote opportunities for talented students irrespective of their backgrounds.

He called for focused leadership, accountability and collective commitment, stressing that the University of Ibadan must become more African and global, technologically capable and humanistic, while remaining independent in thought and relevant to society.

“Knowledge sovereignty means meeting the world standing upright: collaborating without subordination, learning without surrendering agency, and partnering without becoming dependent,” he said.

Welcoming the gathering to the inauguration lecture, the convener, Prof. J. O. Ajiboye, described the event as significant, as it was the first time in the 78-year-old institution that a seamless process had produced the 14th Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olapegba.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the inauguration lecture, Emeritus Professor Oluwole Akande, said Olapegba brought valuable institutional experience and a clear understanding of the responsibilities of managing a university of Ibadan’s stature to the office of Vice-Chancellor.

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Akande stressed the need for African universities to move beyond consuming global knowledge to becoming producers of knowledge through stronger research, innovation and preservation of intellectual and cultural heritage.

He said the relevance of universities should be measured not only by academic publications and international rankings but also by their contributions to human development, social progress and national transformation.

The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, who spoke on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde, commended the university for ensuring a smooth transition from the 13th to the 14th Vice-Chancellor.

Lawal, an alumnus of the institution, also pledged the state government’s readiness to collaborate with the University of Ibadan, assuring Olapegba of its support and partnership.

He urged the new Vice-Chancellor to ensure that the benefits of his administration’s proposed reforms, particularly in artificial intelligence, were felt across the university community.

At the inauguration were many eminent personalities, including past UI Vice-Chancellors, royal fathers, deans of faculties and UI alumni, among others.