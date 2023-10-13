Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has commended the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) for the conferment of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) titles on Dr Olukayode Ajulo and 57 others.

In a statement on Thursday, Olajengbesi said the conferment on Ajulo and 57 others who have distinguished themselves in the legal profession, will further enrich the inner bar and ultimately the dispensation of justice in Nigeria.

Olajengbesi said, “When the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) released the names of 69 shortlisted candidates for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria back in September, there was no doubt that Dr Kayode Ajulo and other lawyers of repute will make the final list and be conferred with the prestigious title.

“Dr Ajulo’s conferment is another reminder that hard work and dedication to duty pay as he has over the decades invested in the dispensation of justice. The elevation to the rank of SAN adds to Dr Ajulo’s glowing recognition as he was honoured with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) award by President Muhammadu Buhari (retd) earlier in May.

“There is no gainsaying that Dr Ajulo’s new rank will motivate him to advance the cause of justice in Nigeria.”

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola at its 159th session on Thursday approved the elevation of Ajulo and 57 others to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria. The approved candidates were drawn from 69 shortlisted individuals and the swearing-in ceremony of the 58 successful candidates is scheduled to take place on November 27, 2023.

Olajengbesi described the conferment as deserving of Ajulo who has for decades laboured for nation-building in the areas of Constitutional Law, Human Rights, Taxation, Corporate and Commercial Law as well as in the promotion of equal opportunity in Nigeria.

Olajengbesi said the legal profession is proud of Ajulo whose noble and unquantifiable contributions to governance and democracy traverse various strata of the social classes in Nigeria.

Also, Ajulo has distinguished himself as a public analyst whose ingenious examination and solutions to social and political challenges have in no small way contributed to nation-building.

Ajulo, a fellow of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, United Kingdom, having obtained Diploma in International Commercial Arbitrations from Oxford University, is a member of several notable organisations, including; Avant Garde International, International Association of Human Rights Lawyers, Nigerian Red Cross, the Nigerian Institute of Management, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and International Bar Association(IBA).

He is a founder of Egalitarian Mission Africa, an NGO based in Nigeria for the promotion of rule of law, equity and fairness.

