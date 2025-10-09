Elders stateman, Christopher Kolade, dies at 93

A revered Nigerian statesman, broadcaster, and corporate governance champion, Dr Christopher Kolade, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93.

In a statement announcing his death, the Kolade family expressed gratitude for his long and impactful life.

“We are thankful for his incredible life of faith and service, and are grateful for God’s abundant blessings,” the statement read in part.

Born on December 28, 1932, in Erin-Oke, Osun State, Kolade was the son of an Anglican missionary. He attended Government College, Ibadan, before proceeding to Fourah Bay College in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Over the course of a remarkable career spanning broadcasting, diplomacy, academia, and business leadership, he earned a reputation as a man of deep integrity and an ardent advocate of ethical governance.

Kolade began his career in broadcasting, rising to become the Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation. He later served as Chief Executive and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc and was appointed Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

A passionate educator, Kolade taught corporate governance and human resource management at the Lagos Business School (LBS) and leadership and conflict management at the School of Media and Communication (SMC), both of Pan-Atlantic University, where he also served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council.

He was the Chancellor of McPherson University, Ogun State, and held honorary doctorate degrees from several institutions, including McPherson University (2016) and the University of Sierra Leone (1976).

Kolade also championed business ethics in Nigeria through his leadership of Integrity Organisation Ltd. GTE and The Convention on Business Integrity Ltd. GTE, leaving behind a legacy of honesty, professionalism, and service to humanity.

