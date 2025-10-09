Latest News

Elders stateman, Christopher Kolade, dies at 93

Chima Nwokoji
Christopher Kolade

A revered Nigerian statesman, broadcaster, and corporate governance champion, Dr Christopher Kolade, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93.

In a statement announcing his death, the Kolade family expressed gratitude for his long and impactful life.

“We are thankful for his incredible life of faith and service, and are grateful for God’s abundant blessings,” the statement read in part.

Born on December 28, 1932, in Erin-Oke, Osun State, Kolade was the son of an Anglican missionary. He attended Government College, Ibadan, before proceeding to Fourah Bay College in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Over the course of a remarkable career spanning broadcasting, diplomacy, academia, and business leadership, he earned a reputation as a man of deep integrity and an ardent advocate of ethical governance.

Kolade began his career in broadcasting, rising to become the Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation. He later served as Chief Executive and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc and was appointed Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

A passionate educator, Kolade taught corporate governance and human resource management at the Lagos Business School (LBS) and leadership and conflict management at the School of Media and Communication (SMC), both of Pan-Atlantic University, where he also served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council.

He was the Chancellor of McPherson University, Ogun State, and held honorary doctorate degrees from several institutions, including McPherson University (2016) and the University of Sierra Leone (1976).

Kolade also championed business ethics in Nigeria through his leadership of Integrity Organisation Ltd. GTE and The Convention on Business Integrity Ltd. GTE, leaving behind a legacy of honesty, professionalism, and service to humanity.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article protest at ATBU ATBU: SSANU, NASU, NAAT members embark on peaceful protest
Next Article My husband does not woman tells court Court's order court, my husband was sterile Court logo, Alleged N76bn fraud: Ex-AMCON director, Jega, refutes signing loan deals, Court dismisses application for Order of Mandamus against ICPC, Court upholds installation of Ondo monarch after 28 years of Obaship tussle, EFCC, Emenike at loggerheads over forfeited Abuja property Osun LG’s withheld funds case suffers another adjournment

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×