Osun LG’s withheld funds case suffers another adjournment

…Court extends order freezing bank accounts

…Osun AG’s counsel opposes PDP, APC joinder applications

…UBA calls for adjournment sine die

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan and presided over by Justice Ladiran Akintola has extended its earlier order restraining the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc from paying, releasing, or tampering with funds belonging to the 30 local governments of Osun State.

The order will remain in force until tomorrow, Friday, October 10, 2025, when the matter is scheduled for further hearing.

Justice Akintola said the extension became necessary to ensure that all parties in the case were granted the right to fair hearing in line with Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“The case is adjourned till Friday, October 10, 2025, for further hearing, while the interim injunction shall continue to subsist,” the judge ruled.

Earlier, counsel to the plaintiff, Chief Musibau Adetunmbi (SAN), informed the court that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed an application seeking to be joined in the suit.

He, however, disclosed that his team would oppose the application.

“Even though the PDP has a constitutional right to fair hearing under Section 36, we shall oppose their application for joinder. The case is narrow and straightforward; there is no need for multiple parties,” Adetunmbi said.

The senior advocate also noted that Mr. Kasim Gbadamosi (SAN), who holds the brief of Kunle Adegoke, SAN, for the APC ex-council chairmen, had filed a fresh application in addition to an earlier one on the same matter of joinder.

Responding, Gbadamosi stated that he intended to withdraw the new application, arguing that the issue of jurisdiction did not require a formal application.

“I will withdraw the application. The issue before the court is jurisdictional, and as such, it doesn’t require a formal application,” he said.

He further argued that the case before the High Court amounted to an abuse of judicial process since a similar matter was already pending before the Supreme Court.

“The matter is premised on a case already before the Supreme Court and should therefore be struck out,” he added.

Also addressing the court, counsel to UBA Plc, Mutalib Adebayo Ojo (SAN), aligned with the argument, urging the court to adjourn the case sine die (indefinitely) pending the determination of the matter at the apex court.

“We observe that this suit is predicated upon a case already before the Supreme Court. Consequently, it should be adjourned sine die until the determination of that matter. UBA is not a party to the Supreme Court case; we are merely a neutral party in this process,” Ojo submitted.

After hearing all arguments, Justice Akintola adjourned the case till Friday for ruling.

It will be recalled that the court had earlier granted the following interim orders as sought by the claimants:

1. An order of interim injunction restraining UBA from paying, releasing, disbursing, or tampering with funds in the disputed local government accounts.

2. An order of mandatory injunction directing UBA to place a “Post No Debit” (PND) restriction on all affected accounts pending the hearing of the substantive motion on notice.

The affected accounts include those of the 30 local government areas of Osun State from Atakumosa East to Osogbo each identified by name and account number with UBA.

The suit, filed as Suit No. 1/1167/2025 before Court No. 5 of the Ibadan Judicial Division, is being handled by Olalekan Adeoye, Esq., on behalf of the claimants.

A second case on the same matter filed by the local government chairmen elected under the PDP was also adjourned for hearing tomorrow.

