El-Zakzaky, wife safe and healthy ― Controller

The Controller, Correctional Service, Kaduna Command, Sanusi Mu’azu Danmusa has said the spiritual leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zinatu are safe while in custody.

This was even as he dispelled any rumour of COVID-19 in the centre.

Reacting to a recent statement by the IMN, the controller in an interview on Wednesday, disclosed that “Malam is healthier than me.”

He said the worries expressed by the sect as a result of the recent outbreak of coronavirus were utterly ridiculous as the Malam and his wife are adequately being taking care of by the centre.

“The spiritual leader of the movement who is under our custody is safe and healthy,” he declared.

“In fact, after the uproar at the centre, I went to his compound to greet him and see how he was doing. He told me he had just woken up from sleep and he wanted to go and take his bath and asked me to wait for him.

“But because of the situation on ground, I told him that I could not wait, promising to see him another time. Must I tell the PRO of the organisation what we are doing? I am not answerable to them.”

According to the controller, “God knows that it is not only Malam and his wife, but any inmate in Kaduna Centre, it is my duty to keep him safe and provide each with good facilities. People also forget that one day I will not be here and God will ask me what I did while being here.

“To his members and other Nigerians, I want them to know he is safe. His wife too is safe. I love him more than anyone of them. Let the members of the IMN not take undue advantage of the present situation and create unnecessary tension.”

The controller said the situation at the centre is peaceful. “We don’t have any case of COVID-19 here. We stopped accepting any suspect from the court since two weeks ago. We have established isolation room to take care of any COVID-19 suspect.”