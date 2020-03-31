Testing kits heading to Britain contaminated with coronavirus

Testing kits that are due to arrive in Britain were found to have been contaminated with coronavirus, according to reports.

The government claims there is currently a capacity to carry out 11,000 tests a day, while the aim is to carry out 25,000 tests per day by mid-April.

Last week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, said 3.5 million antibody tests have been ordered, while Britain has been sourcing kits from private companies to help meet demand.

But according to the Daily Telegraph of UK, it was discovered that key components ordered from Eurofins, a company based in Luxembourg, had been contaminated with Covid-19.

The report claims that Eurofins has warned laboratories in the UK that a delivery of parts referred to as ‘probes and primers’ had been contaminated. Eurofins said that the issue can be resolved by ‘proper cleaning’ but admitted the discovery would result in a delay.

A spokesperson for Eurofins told the Telegraph: “In rare occasions, delays in some orders may occur if based on Eurofins Genomics stringent quality and environmental control procedures, manufacturing of a product may not meet the quality or purity criteria set by Eurofins Genomics.

“We are aware that contaminations of the nature you mentioned have been observed by several primers and probes manufacturers around the world after they produced SARS-COV2 positive controls. ‘Those initial problems can be easily resolved by proper cleaning and production segregation procedures.”

The UK is under increased pressure to test more people to get ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

But former Prime Minister Tony Blair has warned that ‘virtually everybody’ in the UK would need to be tested multiple times.

“Your risk, obviously, is as you start to ease the lockdown, how do you then deal with any resurgence of the disease? This, of course, is what they’re now dealing with in China and South Korea, and elsewhere,” he told Sky News on Sunday.