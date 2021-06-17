Ekiti’s resources can make it self-sufficient, says don 

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced June 18, 2022 as the date for the governorship election in Ekiti State, a security expert, Dr Oludotun Adetunberu has called on the aspirants to be real and practical in their campaign promises in the overall interest of the residents.

Adetunberu who was speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital harped on the need for potential aspirants to the number one seat in the state, prided as the land of honour to put in place structures and processes that would restore the lost glory of the state.

The scholar, according to a statement signed by his media manager, Iyiola Oluborode emphasized that Ekiti State has resources that could make it self-sufficient if tapped into and well managed.

He charged the leadership of all political parties in the state to “screen their aspirants thoroughly in the interest of the generality of the people of the state both home and abroad.”

According to the security rights activist, “the people are tired of rhetorics “rescue, liberation” missions as they are fed up with unrealistic pen and paper administration devoid of responsive governance.

“Our people now prefer a governor that will not cripple the local government administration or come with a promise of a world-class university and later to turn the existing one to the worst class university,” he said.

He maintained that voters must be to jettison the idea of selling their votes to politicians on the day of election which he stressed has been a major challenge towards achieving good governance.