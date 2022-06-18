#EkitiDecides2022: So far, INEC has met our expectations ― Oyebanji, APC candidate

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what he called adequate preparations for the Saturday election.

The APC candidate spoke with newsmen shortly after casting his ballot at Unit 3, Ward 6, Ikogosi, Ekiti West LGA area.

Oyebanji who voted at exactly 10:40 am said he was impressed with the results he has received so far from his party agents.

He said: “The process is excellent, I just cast my vote, and it went very well. The accreditation process has been perfect. I must commend INEC for preparing very well.

“Definitely, there would be hitches, but I hope it won’t be much as to affect the credibility of the whole process. The turnout has been encouraging.”

Asked if he has received information on security breaches, the APC candidate said “nothing like that here,” adding that he could only adjudge the process in his polling unit.

He expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious at the end of the election.

“I expect to win,” he told journalists.

