Ekiti Decides2022: PDP candidate commends INEC over effectiveness of BIVAS

The People’s Democratic Party’s candidate in today’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Bisi Kolawole, has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission for introducing the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System into the electoral process.

Kolawole said the technology has improved the credibility of the poll and imbued political actors and voters with more confidence in the electoral system.

The PDP candidate spoke with newsmen in Efon Alaaye, Efon Local government area after voting around 8.35 am at Ward 008 unit 001.

He said, “There is a great improvement with the application of BVAS. The accreditation and voting were done simultaneously. The process has been accelerated by this. There is an improvement by INEC. The exercise took just about a few minutes for me to vote.

“I am not saying there won’t be manipulated, but the security is doing fine, so as of now, we are having a peaceful process.

“My fears are the general ones that people can become violent as reported in some cases in the past. Though the security men are on the ground to respond to such situation.”

Also, the Commissioner for local government affairs, Professor Adio Folayan, who voted in Ward 04 unit 004 in Efon Alaaye, praised INEC for the exercise.

“You could see people exercising their voting rights unhindered. The situation is calm. There is efficiency in the application of BVAS.

