Ekiti varsity researchers receive N23m grants from TETFund

No fewer than sixteen academics of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) have received over N23million under Institution Based Research (IBR) as grants to carry out research in their respective fields from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The acting Director of the Centre for Research and Development (CERAD) of the institution, Dr Folorunsho Obasuyi who disclosed this during the maiden colloquium on the research output and findings organized by the centre noted that the grants have helped the lecturers in coming out with discoveries beneficial to the society.

Obasuyi explained that batch five comprising eleven beneficiaries got the approval of 18 million, while batch six with five beneficiaries received N5.6 million, saying the colloquium provided an opportunity for the beneficiaries to present to the public the outcome of the grants received for the discoveries.

While commending the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Victor Adeoluwa for supporting and approving research proposals for the beneficiaries, he solicited more funding for the centre towards providing solutions to a myriad of challenges confronting society with effective discoveries.

He said, “The centre is laying a foundation that when a research grant is granted to BOUESTI researchers such individuals would come forward to speak out on what such individual discovered, otherwise such study is underproductive in terms of knowledge dissemination to the immediate community and the effect on the population studied.”

According to him, among the nine discoveries presented at the event were the findings conducted by the trio of Ogunjobi P.O; Adedara R. O and Ogunleye, W.A on the effectiveness of adopting technology in the invigilation of students during examination in a bid to instil discipline in the nation’s education sector.

In the communique signed after the colloquium, Obasuyi explained that, “empirically, analysis, the speaker concluded that E-invigilation promotes a high level of discipline in tertiary institutions, exposing students involved in examination malpractices than human invigilation and encouraging students to work independently to obtain a better grade in an examination, is to achieve fighting against corruption in the educational system and that the study recommended that CCTV should be installed in every lecture theatre where examinations are being conducted in Colleges of Education.

“Dr V. O. Adeyele & Dr V. I. Makinde presented research work on the ‘Prevalence of Domestic Violence and its Effect on the Mental Health of School children in Ekiti State’. First, the study found a high prevalence of domestic violence among primary school pupils comprising physical, verbal, social and sexual violence.

“Second, the high percentage of domestic violence contributed to the mental health disorder of pupils. Mental disorders identified include generalised anxiety disorder, separation anxiety disorder and mood disorder. Others include attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiant disorder and conduct disorder were also recorded.

“As a matter of policy, awareness, prevention and intervention programmes should be launched to educate children, parents and other adults about the adverse effects of this fact on children and society in general.”

As part of the measures to encourage quality research work among the students, the director revealed that the centre was proposing a magazine to publish a summary of the best project works in the university.

“The more the awareness of quality research among students with an award, the better the standard and status of the university internally and internationally, especially among the ranking institutions,” he said.

