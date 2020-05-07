Ekiti to prosecute NGOs defying social distancing order when distributing palliatives

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has warned Non-Governmental organisations, corporate bodies and individuals engaging in philanthropic gestures against disobeying the social distancing order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The government said though, the government was appreciative of the magnanimities of organisations and bodies supporting the state to distribute palliatives to the poor during the lockdown, saying nobody will be spared from prosecution if they were caught in the web of disobedience.

This was contained in a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, disowning groups fingered in the act of disobeying social distancing under the guise of palliative distribution.

Fayemi said those who had been distributing food items against the ethics of social distancing directive in recent time were not agents of the government as being suggested in some quarters.

“The Ekiti State taskforce on COVID-19 wishes to inform the general public, that the distribution of palliatives on Wednesday, May 6 around Dallimore area in Ado Ekiti which resulted in a large crowd gathering, was not at the instance of the state government.

“The programme was discontinued by the Taskforce when the report of an uncontrollable crowd at the venue of the event reached the state government.

“While the task force appreciates and welcomes such support from well-meaning Ekiti citizens and organisations. We, however, reiterate that Governor Fayemi’s directive on large gatherings and physical distancing must be strictly adhered to, and violators will not be spared under the law.”

Fayemi, therefore, urged the NGOs, well-meaning citizens, philanthropists and associations, that have plans of supporting the people with palliatives, to ensure compliance with the government ban on large gatherings.

“They must pay adequate attention to basic personal protective materials such as gloves, face masks, and maintaining social distancing to avoid spreading the virus unconsciously,” he said.

