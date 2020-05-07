COVID-19: Partial lockdown to continue till end of Ramadan in Bauchi

It has been resolved by stakeholders in Bauchi State that considering the impressive results achieved in curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state through the enforcement of the partial lockdown, it is to continue until the end of the 2020 Ramadan fasting.

The decision was the outcome of a stakeholders meeting held on Thursday at the Command Guest Hotel, Bauchi attended by traditional rulers, religious leaders, the business community and others to review the progress so far made in the fight against the spread of the infection in the state.

While reading the resolutions of the meeting, State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, said that surveillance and monitoring activities will be intensified across the state to trace all those suspected to be asymptomatic of the infection in order to take their samples for testing.

He also said that the government on its own will ensure that all interstate borders remained close until further notice because according to him, all the cases the state is now grappling with came in from, Kano, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu and others.

On the ban on Almajiri system, the governor said that there is no going back because it is a collective decision by the 19 Northern Governors explaining however that other forms of Islamic studies are temporarily suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: ECOWAS refutes endorsement of CVO medication

The stakeholders also enjoined religious leaders on the need to educate their followers to comply with the preventive measures put in place to curtail the spread of the infection among the people in other to avoid community spread.

The religious leaders were also called to ensure that all religious activities that will involve the gathering of the crowd were suspended until the end of the Ramadan fasting period when the situation will be reviewed in order to know the next line of action to be taken.

On their own, traditional rulers led by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu warned that henceforth nobody no matter how highly placed will be allowed into the state as they will deploy members of the vigilante to man all the known and secret borders to the state.

They, therefore, warned those intending to smuggle their ways into Bauchi State to have a rethink as they will meet a brick wall in the local security outfits who will complement efforts of other security agencies.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE