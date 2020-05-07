COVID-19: For first time in 54 years, Notting Hill Carnival cancelled in UK

Notting Hill Carnival has been cancelled for the first time in 54 years in the United Kingdom.

Since it began in 1966, the event has always taken place – however following pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have agreed that the safety of revellers could not be assured, the Independent of UK reported.

According to Notting Hill Carnival LTD, the decision “has not been easy to make” and was made “after lengthy consultations with our strategic partners and our advisory council.”

Its statement read: “The reality of the pandemic and the way in which it has unfolded means that this is the only safe option. Everyone’s health has to come first.

“We also have no wish to place extra strain on our colleagues at St John Ambulance and the NHS. We want to take this opportunity to express our utmost respect, admiration and gratitude for their work.”

Organisers promised that they were working on “an alternate” event for 2020 “that we hope will bring the carnival spirit to people from the safety of their homes, and make them feel connected and engaged.

The statement added: “Notting Hill Carnival was founded to bring people together during trying times, and we intend to continue that legacy.”

Notting Hill Carnival – Europe’s biggest street festival – is annually attended by more than two million people over the Bank Holiday weekend in August.

Organisers faced mounting pressure to call off the event, with Kensington and Chelsea council warning that the local community would be put at risk if they didn’t.