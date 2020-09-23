Ekiti PDP condoles with Fayose over sister’s death

The Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the family of former state Governor, Ayodele Fayose over the death of his elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji.

The former governor while announcing the death of his elder sister whom he described as “God-fearing” in a tweet on Monday had said, “On behalf of my family, I announce the death of my immediate elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji. She died today, after a brief illness.

“We are pained by your departure, but consoled by the God-fearing and exemplary life that you lived. May the soul of Sister Moji rest in peace.”

The party in a condolence letter signed by the party Chairman, Bisi Kolawole, and made available to newsmen by the party Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, prayed God to grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear their loss.

The letter read: “We received with shock, the unexpected departure of the sister of our leader, Mrs Moji Ladeji nee Fayose to eternity and wish to express our heartfelt sympathy for the painful exit of the virtuous woman. The People Democratic Party in Ekiti State prays that the Almighty God will console and grant and family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Calling on the family to take solace in the fact that Mrs Ladeji lived a fulfilled life, the PDP chairman noted that, “Life is not only about how long you live, but the most important thing is how productive you live your life, and the positive impact you made on the lives of people around you. That is what people will remember you for and say about you.”

“This is a woman that many described as a beautiful soul who showed unconditional love to her family and friends. She was a free spirit who could give anything for the comfort of her husband, family and children.”

Also, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state commiserated with Fayose over the demise of his sister.

The APC, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Mr Ade Ajayi, described her death as untimely for the family going by her caring and love which endeared family members to get.

According to the party, the former governor and entire family members should take consolation in the fact that the deceased lived a fulfilled life, adding that it is not how far, but how well.

“We are aware that during her lifetime, she was admired and loved by all, not only family members, but those that had contacts with her.

“She never allowed earthly and material things to becloud her sense of respect for everyone that came across her,” APC added.

It prayed to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss while praying for the repose of the soul of the departed.

