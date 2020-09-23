Kogi LG council polls: IPAC urges KOSIEC to conduct credible election

THE Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Kogi state chapter has appealed to the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct a free, fair and credible election for posterity sake.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Lokoja on Wednesday by the IPAC Chairman, Hon. Ilyas Badanga.

He also called on all registered political parties participating in the forthcoming Local Government Primary Election in Kogi State to adhere to the tenets of party rules and regulations as entrenched in the political party constitution.

He also urged them to observe internal democratic values of political parties to reflect in the conduct of our primaries in the process of selecting candidates based on free, fair and acceptable primaries.

The statement stated this, “The emergence of credible candidates breeds credible dividends of democracy in the third tier of Government. It is on this note that we appeal to all political party chairmen and leaders to avoid impunity of imposition of candidates which is against the internal Democratic values of our Political Parties.

“All Political Parties are expected to operate an open-door policy for all aspirants interested in participating in the local government election for the electorate to choose a candidate of their choice. By so doing, credible candidates will emerge in a participatory exercise, especially that this third tier of government is closer to the people.

“Any form of Godfatherism, nepotism, consensus, or any nomenclature used to adopt candidate is anti – Democratic process and tantamount to the will and interest of the masses.

The group also appealed to political parties to relax and make nomination and intent fees flexible for credible aspirants to participate in the process.

They noted that after 2015 General Elections, tax clearance is no longer a relevant document as part of the credentials for the nomination of candidates in an election and it is not a prerequisite or condition for disqualification of candidates.

“We appeal to the ruling All Progressive Congress Party to stop re-cycling all those saddled with the responsibility of administering our Local Government for the past 5 years because of lack of performance and capacity; they have overstayed their usefulness and have lost credibility of value in their Local Government Areas. When the process is participatory, devoid of interference, credible candidates will emerge naturally that is acceptable to the generality of the electorate.

“We also solicit for the co-operation of the General Public, political parties, civil society organizations and all stakeholders to co-operate with the commission in fulfilling their mandate to conduct this very important election as it impacts the third tier of Government directly.

