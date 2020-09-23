Elder, younger brothers arrested after stealing 33 wristwatches, 14 necklaces, N37,000 inside jewellery shop

Two brothers of the same parents who are also undergraduates have been arrested by operatives of the Anambra State Police Command for allegedly stealing 33 wristwatches, 14 necklaces and the sum of N37,000 inside a jewellery shop after tying the sales girl.

The two brothers, Chigozie Simon aged 21 and Onwuka Simon, aged 23 years, who are also undergraduates at the Paul University and University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), were arrested around 9.00 a.m. on Tuesday by police operatives attached to B’Division, Awka, the state capital.

According to the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, Haruna Muhammed, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement, the two brothers allegedly entered a jewellery shop at Tempsite, Awka, tied the salesgirl and covered her mouth with sellotape.

The statement added that the brothers also threatened to stab the salesgirl on her neck if she screamed and thereafter carted away 33 wristwatches, 14 necklaces valued at over N300,000 and cash sum of N37,000.

It was also gathered that as the brothers were escaping, the salesgirl was able to remove the tape from her mouth and raised the alarm which led to the arrest of the suspects after a hot chase.

According to the statement, exhibits recovered in their possessions included 33 wristwatches, 14 necklaces, N37,000 and a wrap of dried leave suspected to be Indian following a search at their residence.

The statement added: “Suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing after which they would be brought to book.”

