Ekiti guber primary: APC aspirant closes case in suit challenging Oyebanji’s nomination

A former governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, Kayode Ojo has closed his case at the Federal High Court in the suit he filled challenging the nomination of the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji by the APC for the June 18 governorship election.

Ojo, in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/C5/15/2022 earlier filled in Abuja division of the court which was later transferred to the Ado-Ekiti division is asking the court to declare him as the valid candidate of the APC in the January 27, 2020 govenorship primary of the party or nullify the entire shadow exercise.

In his prayers before the court, Ojo stated that, “ the decision of the party to conduct the 2022 Ekiti State gubernatorial primary election purportedly with the use of political appointees of the state executive as electoral committee/ returning officers constitute an irregularity and fundamental non-compliance with the party guidelines regulating the conduct of the said party primaries, the Electoral Act and was therefore void and of no effect.”

He equally prayed the court , “ to set aside the party gubernatorial primary conducted on the 27th of January 2022 on the grounds of infraction of the APC constitution, guidelines and the 1999 constitution and ordering the conduct of fresh primary by the party.

“The cancellation of the votes irregularly and fraudulently recorded for Biodun Oyebanji during the primary on the ground that the governor-elect had run foul of the provisions of the APC constitution and the guidelines regulating the conduct of the party primaries.”

Before closing his case before Justice Babs Kuewumi, the plaintiff was led in evidence alongside with other witnesses by his lead counsel Dr Alex Izinyon SAN.

The proceedings however suffered a setback as the defence team through its lawyer, Kareem Akingbolu failed to open their case and pleaded with the court for extension of time for filing of the defense.

But, the plaintiff lawyer argued that since the order of court to publish the writ of summons was carried out on March 21, 2022, “the defense team ought to have filed their reply within 30 days which lapsed on April 21, 2022.”

He asked for leave of court to reply formally to the application made by the defense for an extension of time and the case was subsequently adjourned till July 25, 2022 for continuation of trial.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, “many of whom were imported into our country by the APC.”

He further stated: “From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.

“Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.





According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 “as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”

“This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time,” he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by “the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”

“This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

“In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.

“It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation’s worsening insecurity.

“Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and ‘can-do- attitude’ must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit’s end,” the PDP spokesman declared.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP