EKEDC warns customers to shun illegal connection

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has cautioned its customers against any form of illegal connection or reconnection. This followed two electrocution incidences that occurred in the Ojo area of Lagos.

According to the General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDC, Godwin Idemudia, the company is emphasising this position on illegal connection stating that EKEDC is concerned about the safety of lives and property of its customers.

Idemudia said: “We always warn our customers about the dangers of all forms of illegal connection as the risk of electrocution is too high when it comes to electrical equipment and installations. Our staff are authorised to work on our installations because we have invested heavily in their training, some of which include exchange programs with our partners in other countries to boost their knowledge. It is worrisome that people still engage in illegal reconnection as nothing equates the value of life.”

He further stated that “Our topmost priority at EKEDC is the safety of lives and property and the importance of the health and safety of our staff and customers cannot be overemphasised and it is unfortunate that two lives were lost due to these illegal connections. We commiserate with the families of the deceased and pray the almighty grants them the fortitude to bear the losses.

Idemudia enjoins customers and the general public to always engage the authorized staffers of the Company in all their electrical connections and reconnections to avoid any avoidable deaths and injury whilst also urging customers to seek appropriate channels of resolution for their complaints via our dedicated customer care line and emails; 07080655555, customercare@ekedp.com, our social media platforms: (Facebook: ekoelectricity, twitter:ekedp, Instagram: ekedpng); as well as our zonal and district offices and report all potential safety hazards through it’s dedicated safety line and email; 09029820142 and hsereports@ekedp.com.

ALSO READ: Bureau of Public Enterprises begins NIPOST break into three companies

He concluded by stating that the Company will continue in its efforts to sensitize customers about their health and safety and advised that customers should adhere to all safety measures put in place by the Government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which has been on the rise in the past weeks.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE