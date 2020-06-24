Bears persist as equities market further shed 0.4 per cent

Weak sentiments continued to pervade the domestic bourse as the All-Share Index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) dipped by 0.4 per cent to 24,655.05 points on Wednesday.

Market capitalisation shed N49.56 billion at it settled at N12.862 trillion. Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses increased to -2.4 per cent and -8.2 per cent, respectively.

The negative trend was largely caused by selloffs of large caps, Seplat and Nigerian Breweries led the market to its fifth consecutive loss.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was negative, as 22 stocks declined, relative to 17 gainers. Sentiment remained weak in the market as tickers such as Seplat, Guinness Nigeria, GlaxoSmithKline and Nigeria Breweries moderated by 9.98 per cent, 9.09 per cent, 9.30 per cent and 3.61 per cent respectively.

On sectoral performances, the Oil & Gas and Consumer Goods indices declined, the Insurance and Banking indices closed higher, while the Industrial Goods index closed flat.

However, the sectorial performance was mixed: the NSE Banking and NSE Insurance index rose by 0.24per cent and 0.87 per cent; while the NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil/Gas Index tanked by 1.63 per cent and 4.11 per cent. The NSE Industrial Index closed flat.

Meanwhile, market activity was upbeat as the volume and value of stocks traded rose by 12.69 per cent and 23.82 per cent to 0.18 billion units and N1.9 billion respectively.

FBN Holdings, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Japaul Oil and United Bank for Africa ended the trading day as top performers in terms of volume while Zenith Bank made the top performer in terms of the value of units traded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No NEC Meeting Will Hold On Thursday ― Ajimobi-Led APC Faction

Senator Abiola Ajimobi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday dismissed reports that a meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) will hold at the Presidential Villa on Thursday… Read Full Story

Edo Poll: INEC Worried Over Conflicting Court Orders, Litigations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry at the spate of litigations, conflicting court orders ahead of the Edo State governorship poll, warning that such was harmful to the smooth conduct of primaries and the September 19 poll at large… Read Full Story

Ghanaian President Apologises Over Demolition Of Nigeria’s High Commission Building

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra… Read Full Story