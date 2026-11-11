South Carolina: Baby found after being buried in dog crate for 24 hours

An 11-month-old boy has been found alive after being buried inside a dog crate in a wooded area in South Carolina, United States, for about 24 hours, authorities have said.

The baby, identified as Koah Sharpe, was discovered by search teams on Tuesday after going missing on Monday when he was taken by his father, Michael Comer, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Jay Koon said the infant was found inside a dog crate wrapped in a towel, approximately 50 yards from a house belonging to his paternal grandfather.

Almost 100 law enforcement officers and public safety personnel had been involved in the search for the missing child.

According to Koon, one of the search teams noticed an area of freshly disturbed soil in a wooded location, prompting officers to investigate.

As they began digging, they heard the baby crying beneath the ground.

“So, as you imagine, the race was on. Everybody’s getting down there, trying to get him out,” the sheriff said.

The officers eventually uncovered the crate and found Sharpe “clinging to life”, Koon said.

He described the infant’s cries as “the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby.”

Sharpe was immediately taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Authorities had not provided further details about his medical condition at the time of the news conference.

Koon said the infant had been in the care of his grandmother, Patricia Comer, on Monday.

The sheriff explained that Michael Comer was staying with his son at his mother’s home while she went out to run an errand.

However, by the time a scheduled caregiver arrived shortly afterwards, Comer had left the house with the baby.

Investigators said the father travelled to several locations within Lexington County before he was arrested by county deputies on a burglary charge on Monday night.

The infant was not with him when he was arrested, prompting authorities to continue searching for the child.

CBS affiliate WLTX reported that Patricia Comer reacted with relief when she learnt that her grandson had been found alive.

According to the station, she jumped out of her car and shouted, “He’s alive!”

The circumstances surrounding the baby’s disappearance and how he ended up inside the buried crate remained under investigation.

Speaking at Tuesday’s news conference, Koon said the investigation was still at an early stage.

He added that the sheriff’s department was working with the solicitor’s office to determine what additional charges, if any, could be filed in connection with the incident.

Authorities had not announced further charges against Michael Comer as of the news conference.

(CBS News)