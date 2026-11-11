Olympic qualifiers: Eagles land in Lubumbashi, battle-ready for DR Congo clash 

The Nigeria U23 Eagles contingent departed Nigeria on Wednesday as preparations continue for their Los Angeles Olympic football qualifiers against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday in the Central Africa country.

Head coach, Eric Chelle, released the 23-man squad on Sunday, comprising 8 home-based professionals and 15 foreign-based players.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the match will be played behind closed doors while the return leg holds next week at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman Sani of Saudi Arabian club, Al-Qudsiah FC, has withdrawn from the team as a result of injury. Sani’s club confirmed that the injury will prevent him from honouring his invitation to the Nigerian team. Nasarawa United forward, Prince Bawa Oche, has been invited as his replacement.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Samuel James (SJK FC, Finland), Clinton Andy (Rivers United), Michael Atata (Ikorodu City)

Defenders: Christian Akpan (Genk FC, Belgium), Victory Akpe (FC Basel, Switzerland), Vince Osuji (Tromsø IL, Norway), Emmanuel Godwin (Pardubice FC, Czechia), Odinaka Alfred (Nasarawa United), Emmanuel Ochobi (Rivers United), Aliu Sugau (Barau FC)

Midfielders: John Otomewo (Reims FC, France), Daniel Daga (Molde FC, Norway), Wilfred George (Kristiansund FC, Norway), Chibuzor Nwoko (Fulham FC, England), Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City), Sadiq Saleh (FC Metta, Latvia), Victor Samuel (Pardubice FC, Czechia)

Forwards: Peter Edokpolor (SL Benfica, Portugal), Sulaiman Sani (Al-Qadsiah FC, Saudi Arabia), Umar Abubakar (FC Famalicão, Portugal), Zadok Yohanna (Brighton FC, England), Abdullahi Umar (Hradec Králové, Czechia), Abdulmuiz Adeleke (Sporting Supreme).