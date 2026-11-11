ADC fingers FG as Arewa house sealed ahead of Atiku’s meeting

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Federal Government of using security agencies to intimidate opposition figures following the reported sealing of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Secretariat, popularly known as Arewa House, in Kaduna.

The party alleged that the action was aimed at preventing former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar from meeting Northern elders at the facility on Thursday.

The spokesperson for the ADC National Campaign Council, Dr Dahiru Maishanu, made the allegation in a statement on Wednesday, describing the development as an attempt to suppress opposition activities in the country.

Maishanu said the incident had reinforced the party’s concerns about what he described as the Federal Government’s growing intolerance of opposition activities.

“Because Atiku is set to meet with the Northern elders tomorrow in Kaduna, security operatives have just now sealed off the Arewa Consultative Forum Secretariat.

“This has confirmed our fears that the Federal Government is using a Gestapo approach in trying to emasculate the opposition, especially the ADC,” he said.

He also accused the Sokoto State Government of previously sealing the party’s secretariat in the state, while alleging that hoodlums had been allowed to attack its supporters in Kebbi State.

The ADC spokesman described the alleged actions as an abuse of executive power and an attempt to frustrate the constitutional rights of opposition parties.

“This is the height of executive lawlessness and a cowardly show of disdain for peaceful and law-abiding opposition activities,” he added.

Maishanu, however, said the party would not be intimidated by what he described as attempts to restrict its political activities.

“The ADC is assuring Nigerians that it will continue to pursue constitutionally and legally recognised opposition activities, including the right of assembly and association, with whoever and whichever group it considers appropriate within the provisions of the Constitution.”