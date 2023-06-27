A Cleric, Prophet Adeyemi Adeniran of Great Tabernacle Miracle Church of God, (Mountain of Change), Ojo, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, has rejoiced with Muslim faithful in Nigeria on the occasion of 2023 Eid-al-Adha celebration.

The cleric, in a goodwill message personally signed by him, congratulated adherents of the Islamic faith for witnessing another Eid festival and urged them to continue to co-exist peacefully with people of other religions.

According to him, the annual festival is an opportunity for Islamic faithful to show love and re-ignite peace and harmony among adherents of other faiths.

Prophet Adeniran, popularly known as Baba Lesekese, described Eid-el-Kabir as a special festival that is always anticipated by Christians and traditional worshippers because of the togetherness and love it engenders.

The cleric seized the opportunity of the celebration to call on those fanning embers of religious bigotry and fanaticism to desist, saying religious harmony and unity have come to stay in the nation.

“I rejoice with all Muslim faithful in Nigeria and in extension, the world over, on this year’s occasion of Sallah. I must say that this is one celebration that is jointly celebrated owing to the love Muslims show during the period. I think this is what God asks Al of us to do always, therefore, we should not make it a seasonal act, rather, we should act and show love daily.

“Religious harmony has come to stay in our country, Nigeria and therefore want to call on those who derive pleasure in causing religious disharmony to stop and embrace peace. Live and let’s live so that Nigeria will be a better place for all,” he said.

“I pray God to grant us more grace to celebrate together and may God prosper our nation and improve our love, Amen. Congratulations to all Muslim faithful and Barka de Sallah,” the clergyman prayed.