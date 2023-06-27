As Muslim Ummah celebrate Eid-El-Kabir world over, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has urged them to imbibe the virtues of love, obedience, and sacrifices as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (A.S).

In a Sallah message by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor stressed the significance of Eid-El-Kabir to Muslims and called on them to use the occasion to deepen their faith and submission to the will of Allah.

He noted the economic difficulties occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy and appealed to the people to show understanding and confidence in the present administration at all levels as efforts are being made to roll out palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Bago charged the Muslim Ummah to remain devoted to their religion and show kindness and tolerance to foster harmonious co-existence in society.

“I congratulate all Muslims on the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir, I call on you to imbibe and reflect on the great lessons of the festival of sacrifice which are the hallmarks of Islam.

“As you celebrate, show piety, make a personal sacrifice to the common good and collective interests of the people,” he said.

The governor also wished all Nigerlites on Pilgrimage a successful exercise and urged them to pray for peace, unity and development in the state as well as be good ambassadors of the state while in the holy land.

While praying for improved security and peace of the state in particular and Nigeria in general, he reassured residents of his determination and commitment to building a new Niger State where peace, unity, growth, and development will be the order of the day as captured in his administration’s policy thrust.

He urged the residents of the state to continue to support his administration’s policy thrust which covers security, education, science and technology, agriculture, healthcare, commerce, tourism, infrastructure, women and youth development among others.

Bago also prayed to Allah to accept their prayers, and sacrifices and accompany their daily lawful businesses with boundless blessings.

