Effective teams (II)

Last time we began looking at the issue of effective teams. An effective team is a group of people associating together to achieve a common goal. We need effective teams to succeed in any endeavour we embark on.

“There is no such thing as a self-made man. You will reach your goals only with the help of others.” George Shinn

Effective teams help us get our dreams to be a reality faster, easier and better.

“But if teamwork happens the way it’s supposed to, it can lead to amazing things. When everyone is equally dedicated and involved in doing their part, you’ll find that teamwork helps get things done faster and better. When every member of the team is goal-oriented, you’ll work more efficiently, come up with better ideas and avoid mistakes.” Flavia Medrut

There can be no team without people. A team is a number of people associated in some joint action.

The leader will have to recruit people into the team based on what they can bring to the table to bring the desired goals to be successfully executed. If we will be effective in executing our life purpose we must not just recruit qualified people into our team but also be able to effectively communicate, train, motivate and mobilize them to get the job done.

As leaders we have the duty to coordinate the team. Since the team is composed of people with varying gifts, talents, skills and aptitude there has to, of necessity, be a coordination of their efforts and input.

If the leader does not properly coordinate the team there will be disharmony which will truncate the purpose of the team.

“Do two walk together except they make an appointment and have agreed?” Amos 3.3

The leader of the team must provide focus and direction for the team. He must harness the varying strengths and skills of the team to achieve the corporate vision.

The leader must also focus on results. The buck ends the table of the leader. Leaders solve problems and produce results. The leader must influence and maximize the resources of the team to produce results. Results are simply the desired goals for which the team was created.

The leader must be result oriented and to help him do this he needs to have a “result measuring mechanism”. He must devise ways and means to know if the team is on track or not. He must methods to measure how things are going with the team so he can know whether to change strategy or not.

There is nothing as good as having an effective team.

“Effective teams are the foundation of every successful organization. Companies without teams that work well together often struggle, while effective teams help to improve quality, facilitate the completion of projects and increase productivity and efficiency. For a company to work at optimal levels, you must develop a team in which each member brings his or her talents and skills, which contribute to the overall success of the group.” Sampson Quain

CONCLUDED.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase…

SEE THE APPOINTMENT LETTER: Bauchi Governor Gets SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant (SA) on Unmarried Women Affairs. The appointment of the SA was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba copies of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday…

Industrial Unrest Looms In University System, NASU, SSANU Warn

The varsity workers, under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and other Associated Institutions (NASU), said on Thursday that they would immediately commence a nationwide strike as soon as the university system reopens after the COVID-19 lockdown…